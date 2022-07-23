Chapter 6, Problem 71
A 1.20-g sample of dry ice is added to a 755 mL flask containing nitrogen gas at a temperature of 25.0 °C and a pressure of 725 mmHg. The dry ice sublimes (converts from solid to gas), and the mixture returns to 25.0 °C. What is the total pressure in the flask?
Video transcript
A sample of gas has a mass of 0.555 g. Its volume is 117 mL at a temperature of 85 °C and a pressure of 753 mmHg. Find the molar mass of the gas.
A gas mixture contains each of the following gases at the indicated partial pressures: N2, 111 torr; O2, 213 torr; and He, 102 torr. What is the total pressure of the mixture? What mass of each gas is present in a 1.55-L sample of this mixture at 25.0°C?
A gas mixture with a total pressure of 745 mmHg contains each of the following gases at the indicated partial pressures: CO2, 112 mmHg; Ar, 225 mmHg; and O2, 114 mmHg. The mixture also contains helium gas. What is the partial pressure of the helium gas? What mass of helium gas is present in a 12.0-L sample of this mixture at 273 K?
A 275-mL flask contains pure helium at a pressure of 752 torr. A second flask with a volume of 475 mL contains pure argon at a pressure of 722 torr. If we connect the two flasks through a stopcock and we open the stopcock, what is the partial pressure of argon?
A gas mixture contains 1.05 g N2 and 1.35 g O2 in a 1.35-L container at 15°C. Calculate the mole fraction and partial pressure of each component in the gas mixture.
What is the mole fraction of oxygen gas in air (see Table 6.3)? What volume of air contains 20.0 g of oxygen gas at 273 K and 1.00 atm?