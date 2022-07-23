Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.6 - Gases
All textbooksTro 6th EditionCh.6 - GasesProblem 132
Previous problem
Next problem

Chapter 6, Problem 132

A mixture of 8.0 g CH4 and 8.0 g Xe is placed in a container and the total pressure is found to be 0.44 atm. Determine the partial pressure of CH4.

Verified Solution
Video duration:
2m
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Video transcript

everyone. So here we have heli ops And it contains 85 g of helium Every 15 g of oxygen. Ask calculate the partial pressure of oxygen And the total pressure is 7. atmosphere. We know that a number of malls is even to the mass. Thought about the Mueller mass and the pressure of a gas. Is it the total pressure terms of mole fraction of the gas? So for the pressure of oxygen gas of the total pressure, the mole fraction, which is the number of moles of oxygen gas. About about the total number of malls from moles of helium, 85 brands of helium. And in one mall of helium, The molar mass which is 4.003 grams. And this will give us 21.23 models of helium. The number of most auction gas, 15 grams of option gas. And in one mold of auction gas we have the Mueller mass. And this is to That was a massive auction which is .999 grams. Let's give us 31.998 grams. And we'll get 0.47 balls of oxygen gas. So now I need to find the total number of moles. For in total we're gonna get malls of helium gas plus most of option gas. So for in total We're gonna get 21. balls Plus 0.47 balls. It's going to give us 21 like seven moles total. So for the partial pressure of oxygen gas We're gonna have 7.3 atmosphere. I'm 0.47 balls About by 21.7 balls. So the pressure pressure of option. Gas 0.16 atmosphere. Thanks for watching my video and I hope it was helpful.
Previous problem
Next problem
Related Practice
Textbook Question

A quantity of N2 occupies a volume of 1.0 L at 300 K and 1.0 atm. The gas expands to a volume of 3.0 L as the result of a change in both temperature and pressure. Find the density of the gas at these new conditions.

1657
views
1
comments
Textbook Question

A mixture of CO(g) and O2(g) in a 1.0-L container at 1.0 * 103 K has a total pressure of 2.2 atm. After some time, the total pressure falls to 1.9 atm as the result of the formation of CO2. Determine the mass (in grams) of CO2 that forms.

1477
views
Textbook Question

The radius of a xenon atom is 1.3 * 10 - 8 cm. A 100-mL flask is filled with Xe at a pressure of 1.0 atm and a temperature of 273 K. Calculate the fraction of the volume that is occupied by Xe atoms. (Hint: The atoms are spheres.)

2543
views
2
comments
Textbook Question

Binary compounds of alkali metals and hydrogen react with water to liberate H2( g). The H2 from the reaction of a sample of NaH with an excess of water fills a volume of 0.490 L above the water. The temperature of the gas is 35 °C and the total pressure is 758 mmHg. Determine the mass of H2 liberated and the mass of NaH that reacted.

1042
views
Textbook Question

In a given diffusion apparatus, 15.0 mL of HBr gas diffuses in 1.0 min. In the same apparatus and under the same conditions, 20.3 mL of an unknown gas diffuses in 1.0 min. The unknown gas is a hydrocarbon. Find its molecular formula.

2094
views
Textbook Question

A sample of N2O3( g) has a pressure of 0.017 atm. The temperature (in K) is doubled and the N2O3 undergoes complete decomposition to NO2( g) and NO( g). Find the total pressure of the mixture of gases assuming constant volume and no additional temperature change.

1332
views