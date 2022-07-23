Chapter 6, Problem 129

A mixture of CO(g) and O2(g) in a 1.0-L container at 1.0 * 103 K has a total pressure of 2.2 atm. After some time, the total pressure falls to 1.9 atm as the result of the formation of CO2. Determine the mass (in grams) of CO2 that forms.

