Chapter 6, Problem 115

Ammonium carbonate decomposes upon heating according to the balanced equation: (NH4)2CO3(s)¡ 2 NH3( g) + CO2( g) + H2O( g) Calculate the total volume of gas produced at 22 °C and 1.02 atm by the complete decomposition of 11.83 g of ammonium carbonate.

Verified Solution

Video duration: 4m 4m Play a video:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.

0 Comments Was this helpful? 0 Bookmarked