Consider the reaction: 2 SO2( g) + O2( g)¡2 SO3( g) a. If 285.5 mL of SO2 reacts with 158.9 mL of O2 (both measured at 315 K and 50.0 mmHg), what is the limiting reactant and the theoretical yield of SO3?

