Chapter 6, Problem 49
An automobile tire has a maximum rating of 38.0 psi (gauge pressure). The tire is inflated (while cold) to a volume of 11.8 L and a gauge pressure of 36.0 psi at a temperature of 12.0 °C. On a hot day, the tire warms to 65.0 °C, and its volume expands to 12.2 L. Does the pressure in the tire exceed its maximum rating? (Note: The gauge pressure is the difference between the total pressure and atmospheric pressure. In this case, assume that atmospheric pressure is 14.7 psi.)
What volume is occupied by 12.5 g of argon gas at a pressure of 1.05 atm and a temperature of 322 K? Would the volume be different if the sample were 12.5 g of helium (under identical conditions)?
What is the pressure in a 19.0-L cylinder filled with 34.3 g of oxygen gas at a temperature of 312 K?
What is the temperature of 3.05 g of helium gas at a pressure of 1.70 atm and a volume of 14.1 L?
A weather balloon is inflated to a volume of 28.5 L at a pressure of 748 mmHg and a temperature of 28.0 °C. The balloon rises in the atmosphere to an altitude of approximately 25,000 ft, where the pressure is 385 mmHg and the temperature is -15.0 °C. Assuming the balloon can freely expand, calculate the volume of the balloon at this altitude.
A piece of dry ice (solid carbon dioxide) with a mass of 22.1 g sublimes (converts from solid to gas) into a large balloon. Assuming that all of the carbon dioxide ends up in the balloon, what is the volume of the balloon at and a pressure of 742 mmHg?
A 2.0-L container of liquid nitrogen is kept in a closet measuring 1.0 m by 1.0 m by 2.0 m. Assuming that the container is completely full, that the temperature is 25.0°C, and that the atmospheric pressure is 1.0 atm, calculate the percent (by volume) of air that is displaced if all of the liquid nitrogen evaporates. (Liquid nitrogen has a density of 0.807 g/mL.)