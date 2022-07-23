Chapter 6, Problem 49

An automobile tire has a maximum rating of 38.0 psi (gauge pressure). The tire is inflated (while cold) to a volume of 11.8 L and a gauge pressure of 36.0 psi at a temperature of 12.0 °C. On a hot day, the tire warms to 65.0 °C, and its volume expands to 12.2 L. Does the pressure in the tire exceed its maximum rating? (Note: The gauge pressure is the difference between the total pressure and atmospheric pressure. In this case, assume that atmospheric pressure is 14.7 psi.)

