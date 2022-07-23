Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.6 - Gases
All textbooksTro 6th EditionCh.6 - GasesProblem 25b
Previous problem
Next problem

Chapter 6, Problem 25b

The pressure in Denver, Colorado (elevation 5280 ft), averages about 24.9 in Hg. Convert this pressure to each indicated unit. b. mmHg

Verified Solution
Video duration:
34s
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Video transcript

Hey everyone! So here we have the average pressure at Maine Sea level, which is 29.92" of mercury. Or asked what is the pressure in units of millimeters of mercury? So we have 29 0.92 inches of mercury And in one 25. millimeters. So this give us 760 millimeters of mercury. Thanks for watching my video, and I hope it was helpful.
Previous problem
Next problem
Related Practice
Textbook Question

The pressure in Denver, Colorado (elevation 5280 ft), averages about 24.9 in Hg. Convert this pressure to each indicated unit. a. atm

606
views
Textbook Question

The pressure in Denver, Colorado (elevation 5280 ft), averages about 24.9 in Hg. Convert this pressure to each indicated unit. c. psi

758
views
Textbook Question

The pressure in Denver, Colorado (elevation 5280 ft), averages about 24.9 in Hg. Convert this pressure to each indicated unit. d. Pa

7941
views
Textbook Question

The pressure on top of Mount Everest (29,029 ft) averages about 235 mmHg. Convert this pressure to each indicated unit. a. torr b. psi c. in Hg d. atm

4565
views