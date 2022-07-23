Skip to main content
Ch.6 - Gases
All textbooksTro 6th EditionCh.6 - GasesProblem 25d
Chapter 6, Problem 25d

The pressure in Denver, Colorado (elevation 5280 ft), averages about 24.9 in Hg. Convert this pressure to each indicated unit. d. Pa

Hey everyone. So we're giving the pressure within the soda can, which is 34.6" of mercury. Or ask what is the pressure in Pascal's Recall that one atmosphere Equals 760 millimeters of mercury, Which is also equal to 1.013 25 Times 10 to the five ask out and one inch It goes 25.4 millimeters. We need to first convert inches of mercury and some of the members of mercury into atmosphere into pascal. We have 34 .6" of Mercury And in one 25.4 millimeters We have 760. They'll meet us on mercury in one atmosphere. And in one atmosphere 1.01 3 to 5 times tended to fit Moscow. And this will give us 1.2 how sensitive fit pascal. Thanks for watching my video and I hope it was helpful.
