Ch.6 - Gases
Tro 6th Edition Ch.6 - Gases Problem 26
Chapter 6, Problem 26

The pressure on top of Mount Everest (29,029 ft) averages about 235 mmHg. Convert this pressure to each indicated unit. a. torr b. psi c. in Hg d. atm

All right. Hi, everyone. So this question says that the pressure on top of a mountain averages about 275 millimeters of mercury convert this pressure to each indicated unit. For part one is tor two is P SI, three is inches of mercury and four is atmospheres. And here we have four different answer choices labeled A through D proposing different values for each. So here there are a few different conversion factors to recall in this case because one atmosphere is equal to 760 tour as well as 760 millimeters of mercury and 14.696 P SI and also 29.921 inches of mercury. Now, because the values for Tor and millimeters of mercury are the same. We can conclude that one millimeter of mercury is equal to one tor and additionally, one inch is equal to 25.4 millimeters. So first, let's go ahead and start with part one. Here, we're going to take 275 millimeters of mercury and convert this into units of Tor now because there is a 1 to 1 comparison between millimeters of mercury and tor 275 millimeters of mercury is simply equal to 275 torque. However, for the remaining parts of the question or the remaining units that are to be converted to, let's go ahead and convert 275 millimeters of mercury to atmospheres to make the following conversions easier. One atmosphere is equal to 760 millimeters of mercury. Notice how I'm putting millimeters of mercury in the denominator of my conversion factor because this ensures that those original units cancel out. And so 275 divided by 760 equals 0.3618 atmospheres. So now for part two, that's the conversion to P SI, we can take the value in units of atmospheres, that's 0.3618 and convert from atmospheres to psi. So here 14.696 P si equals one atmosphere. And so 0.3618 multiplied by 14.696 equals 5.3176 P SI now, for part three, we are to convert millimeters of mercury to inches of mercury. Now, because both quantities involve mercury, we only need to convert millimeters to inches. So that's 275 millimeters of mercury multiplied by the conversion factor from millimeters to inches. So here one inch equals 25.4 millimeters. And once again, millimeters are in the denominator of my conversion factor to make sure those units cancel out. And so 275 divided by 25.4 equals 10.8268 inches of mercury. Now last but not least or part four, part four is requesting the pressure in units of atmospheres which we went ahead and converted previously. So our answer was 0.3618 atmospheres. So for part two or rather before deciding our final answer, excuse me, let's go ahead and convert our answers around them to three significant figures. 5.3176 P si can be converted, not converted, excuse me, rounded to three significant figures to equal 5.32 P si 10.8268 inches of mercury equals 10.8 inches of mercury. And lastly, 0.3618 atmospheres equals 0.362 atmospheres after rounding the three significant figures and there you have it. So our final answer would be option A in the multiple choice because 275 millimeters of mercury is equal to 275 torque 5.32 P si 10.8 inches of mercury and 0.362 atmospheres. So with that being said, thank you so very much for watching and I hope you found this helpful
