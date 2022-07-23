Chapter 6, Problem 56

This picture represents a sample of gas at a pressure of 1 atm, a volume of 1 L, and a temperature of 25 °C. Draw a similar picture showing what would happen to the sample if the volume were reduced to 0.5 L and the temperature were increased to 250 °C. What would happen to the pressure?

