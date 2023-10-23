Skip to main content
Ch.6 - Gases
Chapter 6, Problem 55a

Write balanced complete ionic and net ionic equations for each reaction. a. HCl(aq) + LiOH(aq)¡H2O(l ) + LiCl(aq)

Hello, everyone. Today we have the following problem formulate the net ionic equation for the interaction between sodium oxide and water. So when sodium oxide reacts with water, so we have our sodium oxide which is a solid reacting with liquid water, we form a strong base known as sodium hydroxide. And so because it is a strong base, it will dissociate in water. And so this will actually have the following or this equation will have the following set up, we will have our sodium plus aqueous ions as well as our hydroxide aqueous ions. And so we can essentially balance this. So we determine how many of each element is on either side of the reaction. Arrow you see on the left, we have two sodiums. On the right, we have one on the left, we have two oxygens and on the right, we have one and for hydrogens, we have two on the left and one on the right. So the first thing that we want to try to balance is our sodiums, we can multiply our coefficient of one by two. So that we have two sodiums. Now on the right and then to balance the number of hydrogens and oxygens, we simply multiply their coefficients by two. And so now we have our official equation. And so if we look at our answer choices, we can see that answer choice B best reflects this reaction that is now balanced. And so with that, we have solved the problem overall, I hope it helped. And until next time.
