Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.5 - Introduction to Solutions and Aqueous Solutions
All textbooksTro 6th EditionCh.5 - Introduction to Solutions and Aqueous SolutionsProblem 90
Previous problem
Next problem

Chapter 5, Problem 90

An acid solution is 0.100 M in HCl and 0.200 M in H2SO4. What volume of a 0.150 M KOH solution would completely neutralize all the acid in 500.0 mL of this solution?

Verified Solution
Video duration:
3m
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Video transcript

Hi everyone is here as the volume of a sighting hydroxide solution that is needed to completely new tries a solution that has nitric acid and phosphorous acid recall that polarity, is he going to malls of the salute. About about leaders of the solution? Since we're given male leaders we need to convert to leaders Left 250 male leaders And in 1000 Male leaders have one leader And this will give us .35 leaders. And now we need to find the moles of nitric acid and phosphorus acid. Then we can add these up to find the total number of moles in the solution. So I have .35 leaders And we have 0.12 mauler of nitric acid which is going to be 0. malls of nitric acid in one leader And it's given 0. malls of nitric acid. And then for Foster's acid it's gonna be try protic Because there's three hydrogen. This is gonna be three Time similarity, which is going to be 0.3 smaller. Would you give us 0.9 smaller. 7.35 leaders In 0.9 Moller a phosphorous acid. It's gonna be 0.9 balls of H three he of four and one leader. And it's to give us 0.3 15 balls phosphorous acid. And now for the total number of moles You have 0.042 malls, 0.315 balls. And this will give us 0.3 57 balls. So now that we have the total number of moles of the solution and the polarity of the study of hydroxide solution, we can find the volume. Using the polarity equation, We're gonna have 0.211 polar Equal to 0.3 57 moles divided by X. We're gonna do 0.211 baller times X. And this equal to 0.357 malls. So if you solve for X And divide both sides by 0. smaller, we're gonna get X. It goes 1.69 leaders. Thanks for watching my video and I hope it was helpful.
Previous problem
Next problem
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Predict the products and write a balanced molecular equation for each reaction. If no reaction occurs, write 'NO REACTION.' b. Cr(NO3)3(aq) + LiOH(aq) →

1424
views
Textbook Question

Predict the products and write a balanced molecular equation for each reaction. If no reaction occurs, write 'NO REACTION.' c. liquid pentanol (C5H12O) and gaseous oxygen

938
views
Textbook Question

Hard water often contains dissolved Ca2+ and Mg2+ ions. One way to soften water is to add phosphates. The phosphate ion forms insoluble precipitates with calcium and magnesium ions, removing them from solution. A solution is 0.050 M in calcium chloride and 0.085 M in magnesium nitrate. What mass of sodium phosphate would you add to 1.5 L of this solution to completely eliminate the hard water ions? Assume complete reaction.

3115
views
2
comments
Textbook Question

Find the mass of barium metal (in grams) that must react with O2 to produce enough barium oxide to prepare 1.0 L of a 0.10 M solution of OH-.

1366
views
Textbook Question

A solution contains Cr3+ ions and Mg2+ ions. The addition of 1.00 L of 1.51 M NaF solution causes the complete precipitation of these ions as CrF3(s) and MgF2(s). The total mass of the precipitate is 49.6 g. Find the mass of Cr3+ in the original solution.

2317
views
Textbook Question

Treatment of gold metal with BrF3 and KF produces Br2 and KAuF4, a salt of gold. Find the mass of the gold salt that forms when a 73.5-g mixture of equal masses of all three reactants is prepared.

2630
views