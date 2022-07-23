Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.5 - Introduction to Solutions and Aqueous Solutions
All textbooksTro 6th EditionCh.5 - Introduction to Solutions and Aqueous SolutionsProblem 91
Previous problem
Next problem

Chapter 5, Problem 91

Find the mass of barium metal (in grams) that must react with O2 to produce enough barium oxide to prepare 1.0 L of a 0.10 M solution of OH-.

Verified Solution
Video duration:
2m
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Video transcript

Hi everyone. So we have Australian metal reacting with oxygen gas And strontium oxide is produced or asked how many grams of uranium metal is required to produce enough strontium oxide to make 2.1 l Of a 0.5 molar hydroxide ion solution. We're gonna have strange metal which is as our solid Plus auction gas which is 0.2. Yes, this year's trainee um oxide which is S. R. O. Solid. It's a balance is we're gonna put a tour from Australia and it took us from Australia outside. And then we also have standing outside. We're acting with water. The british training hydroxide and for the concentration of O. H minus It's going to be equal to two house construction Australia hydroxide. And so now we need to determine the moles of straining oxide. We have 2.1 leaders, a strong hydroxide And we have 0.5 Mueller of hydroxide solution. They're gonna have 0.5 malls of strontium hydroxide and one leader We have two moles. Australian hijack side Which also has two moles Australian oxide Because they're in a 1-1 ratio. This is just 1.05 Australian oxide. So now that we have moles Australian oxide, you can't convert to grams Australian oxide. We have 1.05 balls Australian oxide. And for two moles Australian oxide, We have two malls Australia. And in one mall Australian We have 87.62 grams of Australia 92 grams. Thanks for watching my video and I hope it was helpful
Previous problem
Next problem
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Predict the products and write a balanced molecular equation for each reaction. If no reaction occurs, write 'NO REACTION.' c. liquid pentanol (C5H12O) and gaseous oxygen

938
views
Textbook Question

Hard water often contains dissolved Ca2+ and Mg2+ ions. One way to soften water is to add phosphates. The phosphate ion forms insoluble precipitates with calcium and magnesium ions, removing them from solution. A solution is 0.050 M in calcium chloride and 0.085 M in magnesium nitrate. What mass of sodium phosphate would you add to 1.5 L of this solution to completely eliminate the hard water ions? Assume complete reaction.

3115
views
2
comments
Textbook Question

An acid solution is 0.100 M in HCl and 0.200 M in H2SO4. What volume of a 0.150 M KOH solution would completely neutralize all the acid in 500.0 mL of this solution?

2414
views
Textbook Question

A solution contains Cr3+ ions and Mg2+ ions. The addition of 1.00 L of 1.51 M NaF solution causes the complete precipitation of these ions as CrF3(s) and MgF2(s). The total mass of the precipitate is 49.6 g. Find the mass of Cr3+ in the original solution.

2317
views
Textbook Question

Treatment of gold metal with BrF3 and KF produces Br2 and KAuF4, a salt of gold. Find the mass of the gold salt that forms when a 73.5-g mixture of equal masses of all three reactants is prepared.

2630
views
Textbook Question

Treatment of gold metal with BrF3 and KF produces Br2 and KAuF4, a salt of gold. Identify the oxidizing agent and the reducing agent in this reaction.

906
views