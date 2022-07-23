Skip to main content
Ch.5 - Introduction to Solutions and Aqueous Solutions
Chapter 5, Problem 67

Complete and balance each gas-evolution equation. b. NH4I(aq) + NaOH(aq)¡

Hi everyone. So here we have a reaction between chris and money and bromine and aqueous rubidium hydroxide is going to produce a gas mask to write a balanced equation for the gas evolution reaction. So let's first look at each reacting. We have the money in bromine And it's going to dissociate into NH four plus. Must be art minus. And then we have rubidium hydroxide which is also a quiz. And it's going to associate into our beat plus plus O. H minus. So this is a double displacement reaction. We have two compounds reacting so we can switch the ions and form new products. We're gonna NH four plus plus O. H minus. And this is going to give us NH four O H NH four O. H. He's gonna decompose to give us ammonia Which is NH three yes plus water which is H +20. Like what? And then we're gonna have our B plus, that would be our minus. And this is Aquarius. So for the reaction we're gonna have money and bromine which is a quiz. That's rubidium hydroxide which is also a quiz and it's going to get ammonia plus water class rubidium bromine since we have the same number of each element on both sides. This equation is balanced. Thanks for watching my video and I hope it was helpful
Write balanced complete ionic and net ionic equations for each acid–base reaction. b. HCHO2(aq) + NaOH(aq)¡

A 15.00-mL sample of an unknown HClO4 solution requires titration with 17.03 mL of 0.1000 M NaOH to reach the equivalence point. What is the concentration of the unknown HClO4 solution? The neutralization reaction is HClO4(aq) + NaOH(aq)¡H2O(l ) + NaClO4(aq)

A 25.00-mL sample of an unknown H3PO4 solution is titrated with a 0.150 M NaOH solution. The equivalence point is reached when 22.97 mL of NaOH solution is added. What is the concentration of the unknown H3PO4 solution? The neutralization reaction is H3PO4(aq) + 3 NaOH(aq) → 3 H2O(l) + Na3PO4(aq)

Complete and balance each gas-evolution equation. c. HBr(aq) + Na2S(aq)¡

Complete and balance each gas-evolution equation. a. HNO3(aq) + Na2SO3(aq)¡

Assign oxidation states to each atom in each element, ion, or compound. Ag, Ca2+, BaO, H2S, NO3-, CrO42-

