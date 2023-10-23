Chapter 5, Problem 64b
Write balanced complete ionic and net ionic equations for each acid–base reaction. b. HCHO2(aq) + NaOH(aq)¡
Video transcript
Lead(II) ions can be removed from solution by precipitation with sulfate ions. Suppose that a solution contains lead(II) nitrate. Write complete ionic and net ionic equations for the reaction of aqueous lead(II) nitrate with aqueous potassium sulfate to form solid lead(II) sulfate and aqueous potassium nitrate.
Write balanced molecular and net ionic equations for the reaction between hydrochloric acid and rubidium hydroxide.
Complete and balance each acid–base equation. b. HC2H3O2(aq) + Ca(OH)2(aq)¡
A 15.00-mL sample of an unknown HClO4 solution requires titration with 17.03 mL of 0.1000 M NaOH to reach the equivalence point. What is the concentration of the unknown HClO4 solution? The neutralization reaction is HClO4(aq) + NaOH(aq)¡H2O(l ) + NaClO4(aq)
A 25.00-mL sample of an unknown H3PO4 solution is titrated with a 0.150 M NaOH solution. The equivalence point is reached when 22.97 mL of NaOH solution is added. What is the concentration of the unknown H3PO4 solution? The neutralization reaction is H3PO4(aq) + 3 NaOH(aq) → 3 H2O(l) + Na3PO4(aq)
Complete and balance each gas-evolution equation. b. NH4I(aq) + NaOH(aq)¡