Predict the products and write a balanced molecular equation for each reaction. If no reaction occurs, write 'NO REACTION.' d. aqueous ammonium chloride and aqueous calcium hydroxide
Predict the products and write a balanced molecular equation for each reaction. If no reaction occurs, write 'NO REACTION.' b. KHSO3(aq) + HNO3(aq) c. Aqueous ammonium chloride and aqueous lead(II) nitrate.
Key Concepts
Acid-Base Reactions
Double Displacement Reactions
Balancing Chemical Equations
Determine whether each reaction is a redox reaction. For each redox reaction, identify the oxidizing agent and the reducing agent. a. 4 Li(s) + O2(g) → 2 Li2O(s) b. Mg(s) + Fe2+(aq) → Mg2+(aq) + Fe(s)
Determine whether each reaction is a redox reaction. For each redox reaction, identify the oxidizing agent and the reducing agent. c. Pb(NO3)2(aq) + Na2SO4(aq) → PbSO4(s) + 2 NaNO3(aq) d. HBr(aq) + KOH(aq) → H2O(l) + KBr(aq)
Predict the products and write a balanced molecular equation for each reaction. If no reaction occurs, write 'NO REACTION.' c. liquid pentanol (C5H12O) and gaseous oxygen
Determine whether each reaction is a redox reaction. For each redox reaction, identify the oxidizing agent and the reducing agent. a. Al(s) + 3 Ag+(aq) → Al3+(aq) + 3 Ag(s) b. SO3(g) + H2O(l) → H2SO4(aq) c. Ba(s) + Cl2(g) → BaCl2(s) d. Mg(s) + Br2(l) → MgBr2(s)
Predict the products and write a balanced molecular equation for each reaction. If no reaction occurs, write 'NO REACTION.' a. HCl(aq) + Hg2(NO3)2(aq) →