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Ch.5 - Introduction to Solutions and Aqueous Solutions
Tro - Chemistry: A Molecular Approach 6th Edition
Tro6th EditionChemistry: A Molecular ApproachISBN: 9780137832217Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTro 6th EditionCh.5 - Introduction to Solutions and Aqueous SolutionsProblem 87
Chapter 5, Problem 87

Predict the products and write a balanced molecular equation for each reaction. If no reaction occurs, write 'NO REACTION.' b. KHSO3(aq) + HNO3(aq) c. Aqueous ammonium chloride and aqueous lead(II) nitrate.

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1
Identify the reactants in each reaction: b. Potassium bisulfite (KHSO_3) and nitric acid (HNO_3); c. Ammonium chloride (NH_4Cl) and lead(II) nitrate (Pb(NO_3)_2).
For reaction b, consider the possible products: KHSO_3 can react with HNO_3 to form KNO_3 and H_2SO_3. However, H_2SO_3 is unstable and decomposes into H_2O and SO_2 gas.
Write the unbalanced equation for reaction b: KHSO_3(aq) + HNO_3(aq) → KNO_3(aq) + H_2O(l) + SO_2(g).
Balance the molecular equation for reaction b by ensuring the number of atoms of each element is equal on both sides of the equation.
For reaction c, consider the possible products: NH_4Cl and Pb(NO_3)_2 can react to form PbCl_2, a precipitate, and NH_4NO_3. Write the balanced molecular equation: 2 NH_4Cl(aq) + Pb(NO_3)_2(aq) → PbCl_2(s) + 2 NH_4NO_3(aq).

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Acid-Base Reactions

Acid-base reactions involve the transfer of protons (H+) between reactants. In this context, KHSO3 acts as a weak acid, while HNO3 is a strong acid. Understanding the properties of acids and bases helps predict whether a reaction will occur and what products will form, particularly in aqueous solutions.
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Double Displacement Reactions

Double displacement reactions, also known as metathesis reactions, occur when the cations and anions of two different compounds exchange places to form two new compounds. This type of reaction is common in aqueous solutions, and recognizing the solubility of the products is crucial for determining if a reaction occurs or if a precipitate forms.

Balancing Chemical Equations

Balancing chemical equations is essential for accurately representing the conservation of mass in a chemical reaction. Each side of the equation must have the same number of atoms for each element. This process involves adjusting coefficients to ensure that the number of atoms of each element is equal on both sides, which is critical for understanding the stoichiometry of the reaction.
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