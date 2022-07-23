Chapter 5, Problem 55c

Write balanced complete ionic and net ionic equations for each reaction. c. NaOH(aq) + HC 2 H 3 O 2 (aq) → H 2 O(l ) + NaC 2 H 3 O 2 (aq)

