Chapter 7, Problem 111b

Palmitic acid (C 16 H 32 O 2 ) is a dietary fat found in beef and butter. The caloric content of palmitic acid is typical of fats in general. Which dietary substance (sugar or fat) contains more Calories per gram? The standard enthalpy of formation of palmitic acid is -208 kJ/mol and that of sucrose is -2226.1 kJ/mol. [Use H 2 O(l) in the balanced chemical equations because the metabolism of these compounds produces liquid water.]

Verified Solution

Video duration: 11m 11m Play a video:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.

0 Comments Was this helpful? 0 Bookmarked