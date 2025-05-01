Top fuel dragsters and funny cars burn nitromethane as fuel according to the balanced combustion equation: 2 CH3NO2(l) + 3/2O2(g) → 2 CO2(g) + 3 H2O(l) + N2(g) ΔH°rxn = –1418 kJ The enthalpy of combustion for nitromethane is –709.2 kJ/mol. Calculate the standard enthalpy of formation (ΔH°f ) for nitromethane.
The citizens of the world burn the fossil fuel equivalent of 7 * 10^12 kg of petroleum per year. Assume that all of this petroleum is in the form of octane (C8H18) and calculate how much CO2 (in kg) the world produces from fossil fuel combustion per year. (Hint: Begin by writing a balanced equation for the combustion of octane.) If the atmosphere currently contains approximately 3 * 10^15 kg of CO2, how long will it take for the world’s fossil fuel combustion to double the amount of atmospheric carbon dioxide?
Key Concepts
Combustion Reaction
Stoichiometry
Atmospheric Carbon Dioxide Levels
Determine the mass of CO2 produced by burning enough of each fuel to produce 1.00×102 kJ of heat. a. CH4(g) + 2 O2(g) → CO2(g) + 2 H2O(g) ΔH°rxn = –802.3 kJ
The explosive nitroglycerin (C3H5N3O9) decomposes rapidly upon ignition or sudden impact according to the balanced equation: 4 C3H5N3O9(l) → 12 CO2(g) + 10 H2O(g) + 6 N2(g) + O2(g) ΔH°rxn = –5678 kJ Calculate the standard enthalpy of formation (ΔH°f ) for nitroglycerin.
In a sunny location, sunlight has a power density of about 1 kW/m2. Photovoltaic solar cells can convert this power into electricity with 15% efficiency. If a typical home uses 385 kWh of electricity per month, how many square meters of solar cells are required to meet its energy requirements? Assume that electricity can be generated from the sunlight for 8 hours per day.
The kinetic energy of a rolling billiard ball is given by KE = 1/2 mv2. Suppose a 0.17-kg billiard ball is rolling down a pool table with an initial speed of 4.5 m/s. As it travels, it loses some of its energy as heat. The ball slows down to 3.8 m/s and then collides head-on with a second billiard ball of equal mass. The first billiard ball completely stops and the second one rolls away with a velocity of 3.8 m/s. Assume the first billiard ball is the system. Calculate q.