The ΔH °f of TiI3(s) is -328 kJ>mol and the ΔH ° for the reaction 2 Ti(s) + 3 I2( g)¡2 TiI3(s) is -839 kJ. Calculate the ΔH of sublimation of I2(s), which is a solid at 25 °C.

