Chapter 7, Problem 92a
Use standard enthalpies of formation to calculate ΔH°rxn for each reaction. a. 2 H2S(g) + 3 O2(g) → 2 H2O(l) + 2 SO2(g)
Video transcript
Use standard enthalpies of formation to calculate ΔH °rxn for each reaction. a. C2H4( g) + H2( g) → C2H6( g)
Use standard enthalpies of formation to calculate ΔH °rxn for each reaction. c. 3 NO2(g) + H2O(l) → 2 HNO3(aq) + NO(g)
Use standard enthalpies of formation to calculate ΔH °rxn for each reaction. d. Cr2O3(s) + 3 CO(g) → 2 Cr(s) + 3 CO2(g)
Use standard enthalpies of formation to calculate ΔH°rxn for each reaction. b. SO2(g) + 1/2 O2(g) → SO3(g)
During photosynthesis, plants use energy from sunlight to form glucose (C6H12O6) and oxygen from carbon dioxide and water. Write a balanced equation for photosynthesis.
Ethanol (C2H5OH) can be made from the fermentation of crops and has been used as a fuel additive to gasoline. Write a balanced equation for the combustion of ethanol and calculate ΔH °rxn.