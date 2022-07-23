Chapter 8, Problem 41
Calculate the frequency of each wavelength of electromagnetic radiation: a. 632.8 nm (wavelength of red light from helium–neon laser) b. 503 nm (wavelength of maximum solar radiation) c. 0.052 nm (wavelength contained in medical X-rays)
The nearest star to our sun is Proxima Centauri, at a distance of 4.3 light-years from the sun. A light-year is the distance that light travels in one year (365 days). How far away, in km, is Proxima Centauri from the sun?
List these types of electromagnetic radiation in order of (ii) increasing energy per photon.
a. visible light
b. radio waves
c. X-ray
d. ultraviolet radiation
List these types of electromagnetic radiation in order of (i) increasing frequency and (ii) decreasing energy per photon.
a. gamma rays
b. ultraviolet radiation
c. infrared radiation
d. microwaves
Calculate the energy of a photon of each wavelength and state what part of the electromagnetic spectrum is associated with the wavelength.
a. 105 nm
b. 715 nm
c. 2.52 cm
Calculate the energy of a photon of each frequency and state what part of the electromagnetic spectrum is associated with the frequency.
a. 15.77×1017 Hz
b. 1.18×1014 Hz
c. 3.00×1020 Hz
A laser pulse with wavelength 532 nm contains 1.85 mJ of energy. How many photons are in the laser pulse?