Chapter 9, Problem 89
Arrange these elements in order of increasing metallic character: Fr, Sb, In, S, Ba, Se.
Choose the element with the more negative (more exothermic) electron affinity in each pair. a. Ca or Se b. Ge or S c. Al or O d. Se or I
Choose the more metallic element from each pair. a. Rb or Sn b. P or Sb c. Te or Cl d. O or P
Choose the more metallic element from each pair. a. As or Sn b. Ca or Ga c. I or Bi d. Br or At
Arrange these elements in order of decreasing metallic character: Sr, N, Si, P, Ga, Al.
Both vanadium and its 3+ ion are paramagnetic. Refer to their electron configurations to explain this statement.
Life on Earth evolved based on the element carbon. Based on periodic properties, what two or three elements would you expect to be most like carbon?