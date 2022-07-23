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Ch.9 - Periodic Properties of the Elements
Tro - Chemistry: A Molecular Approach 6th Edition
Tro6th EditionChemistry: A Molecular ApproachISBN: 9780137832217Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTro 6th EditionCh.9 - Periodic Properties of the ElementsProblem 87
Chapter 9, Problem 87

Choose the more metallic element from each pair. a. Rb or Sn b. P or Sb c. Te or Cl d. O or P

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insert step 1: Understand the concept of metallic character. Metallic character refers to how easily an element can lose electrons to form positive ions (cations). Elements with higher metallic character are typically found on the left side and towards the bottom of the periodic table.
insert step 2: Compare the elements in each pair based on their position in the periodic table.
insert step 3: For pair a (Rb or Sn), identify which element is further to the left and/or lower in the periodic table.
insert step 4: For pair b (P or Sb), identify which element is further to the left and/or lower in the periodic table.
insert step 5: Repeat the process for pairs c (Te or Cl) and d (O or P), identifying the element with the higher metallic character based on their positions in the periodic table.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Metallic Character

Metallic character refers to the tendency of an element to lose electrons and form positive ions. It increases down a group in the periodic table and decreases across a period from left to right. Elements with high metallic character are typically good conductors of heat and electricity, and they exhibit properties such as malleability and ductility.
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Periodic Trends

Periodic trends are predictable patterns observed in the properties of elements as you move across or down the periodic table. Key trends include atomic radius, ionization energy, electronegativity, and metallic character. Understanding these trends helps in comparing elements and predicting their behavior in chemical reactions.
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Group and Period Classification

Elements in the periodic table are organized into groups (columns) and periods (rows). Groups contain elements with similar chemical properties, while periods indicate the number of electron shells. The position of an element in the table can provide insights into its metallic or non-metallic nature, influencing comparisons between elements.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Choose the element with the more negative (more exothermic) electron affinity from each pair. c. P or S

Textbook Question

Choose the element with the more negative (more exothermic) electron affinity in each pair. a. Ca or Se b. Ge or S c. Al or O d. Se or I

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Textbook Question

Arrange these elements in order of decreasing metallic character: Sr, N, Si, P, Ga, Al.

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Textbook Question

Arrange these elements in order of increasing metallic character: Fr, Sb, In, S, Ba, Se.

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Textbook Question

Choose the more metallic element from each pair. a. As or Sn b. Ca or Ga c. I or Bi d. Br or At

Textbook Question

Consider this set of ionization energies.

IE1 = l000 kJ/mol

IE2 = 2250 kJ/mol

IE3 = 3360 kJ/mol

IE4 = 4560 kJ/mol

IE5 = 7010 kJ/mol

IE6 = 8500 kJ/mol

IE = 27,I00 kJ/mol

To which third-period element do these ionization values belong?