Textbook Question
Choose the element with the more negative (more exothermic) electron affinity from each pair. c. P or S
Choose the element with the more negative (more exothermic) electron affinity from each pair. c. P or S
Choose the element with the more negative (more exothermic) electron affinity in each pair. a. Ca or Se b. Ge or S c. Al or O d. Se or I
Arrange these elements in order of decreasing metallic character: Sr, N, Si, P, Ga, Al.
Arrange these elements in order of increasing metallic character: Fr, Sb, In, S, Ba, Se.
Choose the more metallic element from each pair. a. As or Sn b. Ca or Ga c. I or Bi d. Br or At
Consider this set of ionization energies.
IE1 = l000 kJ/mol
IE2 = 2250 kJ/mol
IE3 = 3360 kJ/mol
IE4 = 4560 kJ/mol
IE5 = 7010 kJ/mol
IE6 = 8500 kJ/mol
IE = 27,I00 kJ/mol
To which third-period element do these ionization values belong?