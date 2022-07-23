Skip to main content
Ch.9 - Periodic Properties of the Elements
Ch.9 - Periodic Properties of the Elements Problem 97
Chapter 9, Problem 97

Life on Earth evolved based on the element carbon. Based on periodic properties, what two or three elements would you expect to be most like carbon?

hey everyone in this example we need to refer to our periodic properties of elements to give two elements that are predicted to behave just like flooring. So we should make note of the fact that flooring is located in Group seven A. Of our periodic tables across period one. And so to find two elements that would behave like flooring we should recall that if we have elements of the same group or like group number we would say therefore the elements have similar properties. So for example because Florian is in group seven a. We would say that therefore it has seven valence electrons in its outermost shell As one of its properties. And based on other atoms within Group seven a. Which if we look at our periodic table, We would see in group seven a. We have flooring at the top. Beneath florian we would have chlorine and then beneath chlorine we would have an atom like roaming so we can just stop here because we've already outlined two other atoms within this group that would have properties similar to flooring, chlorine and blurring. And sorry bro mean share same group number as our flooring adam and so therefore have similar properties And also technically have seven valence electrons in their outermost shell. And so to complete this example we would say are two elements would be chlorine and bromine as our final answers. So I hope that my explanation was clear. If you have any questions, please leave them down below and I will see everyone in the next practice video
