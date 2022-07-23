Skip to main content
Ch.10 - Chemical Bonding I: The Lewis Model
All textbooksTro 6th EditionCh.10 - Chemical Bonding I: The Lewis ModelProblem 111b
Chapter 10, Problem 111b

If hydrogen were used as a fuel, it could be burned according to this reaction: H2(g) + 1/2 O2(g) → H2O(g) Use average bond energies to calculate ΔHrxn for the combustion of methane (CH4).

1
Identify the bonds broken and formed in the reaction. For the combustion of methane (CH_4), the bonds broken are C-H and O=O, and the bonds formed are C=O and O-H.
Use the average bond energies to calculate the total energy required to break the bonds in the reactants. For CH_4, calculate the energy for breaking four C-H bonds and one O=O bond.
Calculate the total energy released when the bonds in the products are formed. For CO_2 and H_2O, calculate the energy for forming two C=O bonds and four O-H bonds.
Apply the formula for the enthalpy change of the reaction: \( \Delta H_{rxn} = \text{Total energy of bonds broken} - \text{Total energy of bonds formed} \).
Substitute the bond energies into the formula and solve for \( \Delta H_{rxn} \) to find the enthalpy change for the combustion of methane.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Bond Energies

Bond energies refer to the amount of energy required to break a bond between two atoms in a molecule. In chemical reactions, the total energy required to break bonds in the reactants is compared to the energy released when new bonds are formed in the products. This concept is crucial for calculating the enthalpy change (ΔH) of a reaction, as it allows us to estimate the energy changes involved.
Enthalpy Change (ΔH)

Enthalpy change (ΔH) is a measure of the heat content change during a chemical reaction at constant pressure. It can be calculated using the formula ΔH = Σ(bond energies of reactants) - Σ(bond energies of products). A negative ΔH indicates an exothermic reaction, where energy is released, while a positive ΔH indicates an endothermic reaction, where energy is absorbed.
Combustion Reactions

Combustion reactions are exothermic reactions that typically involve a hydrocarbon reacting with oxygen to produce carbon dioxide and water. In the case of hydrogen combustion, the reaction produces water vapor. Understanding the stoichiometry of combustion reactions is essential for calculating the energy changes and determining the efficiency of fuels, such as hydrogen.
