Ch.10 - Chemical Bonding I: The Lewis Model
All textbooksTro 6th EditionCh.10 - Chemical Bonding I: The Lewis ModelProblem 109d
Chapter 10, Problem 109d

Some theories of aging suggest that free radicals cause certain diseases and perhaps aging in general. As you know from the Lewis model, such molecules are not chemically stable and will quickly react with other molecules. According to certain theories, free radicals may attack molecules within the cell, such as DNA, changing them and causing cancer or other diseases. Free radicals may also attack molecules on the surfaces of cells, making them appear foreign to the body's immune system. The immune system then attacks the cells and destroys them, weakening the body. Draw Lewis structures for each free radical implicated in this theory of aging. d. CH3OO (unpaired electron on terminal oxygen)

Hey everyone, we're asked to draw an appropriate lewis dot structure for the super oxide and ion radical for this radical. Let's go ahead and calculate the number of valence electrons we have. We know that we have two oxygen's and we're going to multiply this by six valence electrons. Since oxygen is in our group six a This will get us to a total of valence electrons And since we have that minus one charge on our super oxide anti on radical, We can go ahead and add one valence electron. This gets us to a total of 13 valence electrons Drawing this out. We know that we have an oxygen and an oxygen bonded to one another. One will have that formal charge of -1. While the other one will have the radical Completing our valence electrons. We get one oxygen without formal charge of - and our other oxygen with two lone pairs and one radical. And this will complete our Lewis structure with 13 valence electrons. So I hope this made sense. And let us know if you have any questions
