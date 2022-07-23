Chapter 10, Problem 115
List the following gas-phase ion pairs in order of the quantity of energy released when they form from separated gas-phase ions. List the pair that releases the least energy first. Na+ F - , Mg2 + F - , Na+O2 - , Mg2 +O2 - , Al3 +O2 - .
Draw the Lewis structure for each compound. b. H3PO3 (two OH bonds)
Draw the Lewis structure for each compound. c. H3AsO4
The azide ion, N3- , is a symmetrical ion, all of whose contributing resonance structures have formal charges. Draw three important contributing structures for this ion.
The heat of atomization is the heat required to convert a molecule in the gas phase into its constituent atoms in the gas phase. The heat of atomization is used to calculate average bond energies. Without using any tabulated bond energies, calculate the average C¬Cl bond energy from the following data: the heat of atomization of CH4 is 1660 kJ>mol, and the heat of atomization of CH2Cl2 is 1495 kJ>mol.
Calculate the heat of atomization (see previous problem) of C2H3Cl, using the average bond energies in Table 10.3.
A compound composed of only carbon and hydrogen is 7.743% hydrogen by mass. Propose a Lewis structure for the compound.