Skip to main content
Pearson+ Logo
Genetics9. Mitosis and MeiosisMeiosis
1:45 minutes
Problem 16
Textbook Question

Considering Problem 15, predict the number of different haploid cells that could be produced by meiosis if a fourth chromosome pair (W1 and W2) were added.

Verified Solution
clock
1m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
71
Was this helpful?
5:30m

Watch next

Master Meiosis Overview with a bite sized video explanation from Kylia Goodner

Start learning
05:30
Meiosis Overview
Kylia Goodner
187
2
1
09:06
Meiosis Steps
Kylia Goodner
129
2
3
Click to get Pearson+ appDownload the Mobile app
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.