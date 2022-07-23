Contrast the genetic content and the origin of sister versus nonsister chromatids during their earliest appearance in prophase I of meiosis. How might the genetic content of these change by the time tetrads have aligned at the equatorial plate during metaphase I?
Explain why meiosis leads to significant genetic variation while mitosis does not.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
Key Concepts
Meiosis
Mitosis
Genetic Variation
Given the end results of the two types of division, why is it necessary for homologs to pair during meiosis and not desirable for them to pair during mitosis?
Contrast spermatogenesis and oogenesis. What is the significance of the formation of polar bodies?
A diploid cell contains three pairs of homologous chromosomes designated C1 and C2, M1 and M2, and S1 and S2. No crossing over occurs. What combinations of chromosomes are possible in?
(a) daughter cells following mitosis
(b) cells undergoing the first meiotic metaphase
(c) haploid cells following both divisions of meiosis
Considering Problem 15, predict the number of different haploid cells that could be produced by meiosis if a fourth chromosome pair (W1 and W2) were added.
During oogenesis in an animal species with a haploid number of 6, one dyad undergoes nondisjunction during meiosis II. Following the second meiotic division, this dyad ends up intact in the ovum. How many chromosomes are present in
(a) the mature ovum and
(b) the second polar body?
(c) Following fertilization by a normal sperm, what chromosome condition is created?