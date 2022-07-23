Skip to main content
Ch. 2 - Mitosis and Meiosis
Klug - Concepts of Genetics 12th Edition
Chapter 2, Problem 14

Explain why meiosis leads to significant genetic variation while mitosis does not.

1
Mitosis and meiosis are both processes of cell division, but they serve different purposes and result in different outcomes.
Mitosis results in two genetically identical daughter cells, maintaining the same chromosome number as the parent cell. This process is primarily for growth and repair.
Meiosis, on the other hand, is a specialized form of cell division that reduces the chromosome number by half, producing four genetically diverse gametes (sperm or eggs).
Genetic variation in meiosis is introduced through two main mechanisms: crossing over and independent assortment.
Crossing over occurs during prophase I of meiosis, where homologous chromosomes exchange genetic material, while independent assortment refers to the random distribution of maternal and paternal chromosomes into gametes during metaphase I.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Meiosis

Meiosis is a specialized form of cell division that reduces the chromosome number by half, resulting in four genetically diverse gametes. It involves two rounds of division (meiosis I and II) and includes processes such as crossing over and independent assortment, which shuffle genetic material. This genetic recombination is crucial for sexual reproduction and contributes to the genetic diversity of offspring.
Mitosis

Mitosis is the process of cell division that results in two genetically identical daughter cells, maintaining the same chromosome number as the parent cell. It involves a single round of division and is primarily used for growth, repair, and asexual reproduction. Since mitosis does not involve recombination or reduction of chromosome number, it does not contribute to genetic variation.
Genetic Variation

Genetic variation refers to the differences in DNA sequences among individuals within a population. It is essential for evolution and adaptation, as it provides the raw material for natural selection. In meiosis, mechanisms like crossing over and independent assortment create new combinations of alleles, leading to increased genetic diversity, whereas mitosis produces clones with no variation.
