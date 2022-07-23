Given the end results of the two types of division, why is it necessary for homologs to pair during meiosis and not desirable for them to pair during mitosis?
A diploid cell contains three pairs of homologous chromosomes designated C1 and C2, M1 and M2, and S1 and S2. No crossing over occurs. What combinations of chromosomes are possible in?
(a) daughter cells following mitosis
(b) cells undergoing the first meiotic metaphase
(c) haploid cells following both divisions of meiosis
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
Key Concepts
Mitosis and Chromosome Segregation
Meiosis I and Homologous Chromosome Pairing
Haploid Cells after Meiosis II
Contrast spermatogenesis and oogenesis. What is the significance of the formation of polar bodies?
Considering Problem 15, predict the number of different haploid cells that could be produced by meiosis if a fourth chromosome pair (W1 and W2) were added.
During oogenesis in an animal species with a haploid number of 6, one dyad undergoes nondisjunction during meiosis II. Following the second meiotic division, this dyad ends up intact in the ovum. How many chromosomes are present in
(a) the mature ovum and
(b) the second polar body?
(c) Following fertilization by a normal sperm, what chromosome condition is created?
What is the probability that, in an organism with a haploid number of 10, a sperm will be formed that contains all 10 chromosomes whose centromeres were derived from maternal homologs?