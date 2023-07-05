Skip to main content
Genetics7. DNA and Chromosome StructureEukaryotic Chromosome Structure
Problem 30b
Because of its rapid turnaround time, fluorescent in situ hybridization (FISH) is commonly used in hospitals and laboratories as an aneuploid screen of cells retrieved from amniocentesis and chorionic villus sampling (CVS). Chromosomes 13, 18, 21, X, and Y (see Chapter 8) are typically screened for aneuploidy in this way. Explain how FISH might be accomplished using amniotic or CVS samples and why the above chromosomes have been chosen for screening.

