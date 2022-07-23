Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch. 10 - DNA Structure and Analysis
Klug - Concepts of Genetics 12th Edition
Klug12th EditionConcepts of Genetics ISBN: 9780135564776Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksKlug 12th EditionCh. 10 - DNA Structure and AnalysisProblem 27
Chapter 10, Problem 27

Considering the information on B- and Z-DNA and right- and left-handed helices, carefully analyze structures (a) and (b) below and draw conclusions about their helical nature. Which is right-handed and which is left-handed?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Examine the structural features of B-DNA and Z-DNA. B-DNA is a right-handed helix, characterized by a smooth backbone and consistent major and minor grooves. Z-DNA is a left-handed helix, with a zigzag backbone and alternating purine-pyrimidine sequences.
Identify the handedness of a helix by observing the direction of the twist. A right-handed helix twists clockwise when viewed from the top, while a left-handed helix twists counterclockwise.
Analyze structure (a) and determine the direction of its twist. Look for characteristics such as the smooth or zigzag backbone and the orientation of the grooves to infer whether it is B-DNA or Z-DNA.
Analyze structure (b) using the same criteria. Observe the twist direction and structural features to determine whether it is right-handed or left-handed.
Compare the findings for structures (a) and (b) to conclude which one is right-handed and which one is left-handed, based on the observed characteristics and the definitions of B-DNA and Z-DNA.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
2m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

B-DNA and Z-DNA Structures

B-DNA is the most common form of DNA in cells, characterized by a right-handed helix with about 10.5 base pairs per turn. In contrast, Z-DNA is a left-handed helix that forms under certain conditions, such as high salt concentrations or specific sequences. Understanding these structural differences is crucial for analyzing the helical nature of DNA.
Recommended video:
Guided course
06:25
DNA Structure

Right-Handed vs. Left-Handed Helices

The terms 'right-handed' and 'left-handed' refer to the direction in which the helix twists. Right-handed helices, like B-DNA, twist clockwise, while left-handed helices, like Z-DNA, twist counterclockwise. This distinction affects the physical properties and biological functions of the DNA.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:38
Maternal Effect

Helical Parameters and Analysis

Helical parameters, such as pitch, rise per base pair, and base pair orientation, are essential for determining the handedness of a DNA structure. By analyzing these parameters in the provided structures, one can conclude whether they exhibit right-handed or left-handed helical characteristics, which is vital for understanding their biological roles.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:48
Chi Square Analysis
Related Practice
Textbook Question

What is the chemical basis of molecular hybridization?

1009
views
Textbook Question

What did the Watson–Crick model suggest about the replication of DNA?

1225
views
Textbook Question

A genetics student was asked to draw the chemical structure of an adenine- and thymine-containing dinucleotide derived from DNA. The answer is shown here:

The student made more than six major errors. One of them is circled, numbered 1, and explained. Find five others. Circle them, number them 2 through 6, and briefly explain each in the manner of the example given.

799
views
Textbook Question

One of the most common spontaneous lesions that occurs in DNA under physiological conditions is the hydrolysis of the amino group of cytosine, converting the cytosine to uracil. What would be the effect on DNA structure of a uracil group replacing cytosine?

673
views
Textbook Question

In some organisms, cytosine is methylated at carbon 5 of the pyrimidine ring after it is incorporated into DNA. If a 5-methyl cytosine molecule is then hydrolyzed, what base will be generated?

642
views
Textbook Question

Because of its rapid turnaround time, fluorescent in situ hybridization (FISH) is commonly used in hospitals and laboratories as an aneuploid screen of cells retrieved from amniocentesis and chorionic villus sampling (CVS). Chromosomes 13, 18, 21, X, and Y are typically screened for aneuploidy in this way. Explain how FISH might be accomplished using amniotic or CVS samples and why the above chromosomes have been chosen for screening.

543
views