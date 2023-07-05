Skip to main content
In experiments published in 1918 that sought to verify and expand the genetic linkage and recombination theory proposed by Morgan, Thomas Bregger studied potential genetic linkage in corn (Zea mays) for genes controlling kernel color (colored is dominant to colorless) and starch content (starchy is dominant to waxy). Bregger performed two crosses. In Cross 1, pure-breeding colored, starchy-kernel plants (C1 Wx/C1 Wx) were crossed to plants pure-breeding for colorless, waxy kernels (c1 wx/c1 wx). The F₁ of this cross were test-crossed to colorless, waxy plants. The test-cross progeny were as follows:

Phenotype                            Number
Colored, waxy                         310
Colored, starchy                      858
Colorless, waxy                       781
Colorless, starchy                    311
                                               2260

In Cross 2, plants pure-breeding for colored, waxy kernels (C1 wx/C1 wx) and colorless, starchy kernels (c1 Wx/c1 Wx) were mated, and their F₁ were test-crossed to colorless, waxy plants. The test-cross progeny were as follows:

Phenotype                           Number
Colored, waxy                        340
Colored, starchy                     115
Colorless, waxy                        92
Colorless, starchy                   298
                                               845

Calculate the recombination frequency for each of the progeny groups.

