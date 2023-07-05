Skip to main content
In this chapter, we focused on extensions and modifications of Mendelian principles and ratios. In the process, we encountered many opportunities to consider how this information was acquired. On the basis of these discussions, what answers would you propose to the following fundamental questions? How were early geneticists able to ascertain inheritance patterns that did not fit typical Mendelian ratios?

