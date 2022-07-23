Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch. 4 - Extensions of Mendelian Genetics
Klug - Concepts of Genetics 12th Edition
Klug12th EditionConcepts of Genetics ISBN: 9780135564776Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksKlug 12th EditionCh. 4 - Extensions of Mendelian GeneticsProblem 1b
Chapter 4, Problem 1b

In the discussion, we focused on extensions and modifications of Mendelian principles and ratios. In the process, we encountered many opportunities to consider how this information was acquired. On the basis of these discussions, what answers would you propose to the following fundamental questions?
How did geneticists determine that inheritance of some phenotypic characteristics involves the interactions of two or more gene pairs? How were they able to determine how many gene pairs were involved?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Start by understanding that classical Mendelian genetics initially focused on traits controlled by a single gene pair, which showed clear dominant and recessive patterns. However, some traits did not follow these simple ratios, suggesting more complex inheritance.
Geneticists observed deviations from Mendelian ratios (such as 9:3:3:1 in dihybrid crosses) in offspring phenotypes, indicating that multiple gene pairs might interact to produce a trait. They used controlled breeding experiments to track these patterns across generations.
To determine the number of gene pairs involved, geneticists performed dihybrid and multihybrid crosses, analyzing the phenotypic ratios of offspring. By comparing observed ratios to expected Mendelian ratios, they inferred the minimum number of gene pairs influencing the trait.
They also used statistical methods, such as the chi-square test, to assess how well the observed data fit expected ratios for different numbers of gene pairs, helping to confirm the involvement of multiple genes.
Finally, geneticists employed techniques like test crosses and pedigree analysis to further dissect gene interactions, including epistasis and polygenic inheritance, which clarified how multiple gene pairs contribute to phenotypic characteristics.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
2m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Extensions of Mendelian Inheritance

Mendelian inheritance describes traits controlled by single gene pairs with clear dominant and recessive alleles. Extensions include interactions like epistasis, incomplete dominance, and polygenic inheritance, where multiple gene pairs influence a phenotype, leading to modified phenotypic ratios beyond classic Mendelian patterns.
Recommended video:
Guided course
05:13
Organelle Inheritance

Genetic Analysis through Phenotypic Ratios

Geneticists use observed phenotypic ratios from controlled crosses to infer gene interactions. Deviations from expected Mendelian ratios suggest multiple gene pairs or gene interactions, allowing researchers to hypothesize the number and nature of genes involved in trait inheritance.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:48
Chi Square Analysis

Complementation and Test Crosses

Complementation tests and test crosses help determine if different mutations affect the same gene or different genes. By analyzing offspring phenotypes from these crosses, geneticists can identify the number of gene pairs involved and how they interact to produce a phenotype.
Recommended video:
Guided course
05:05
Complementation
Related Practice
Textbook Question

How were early geneticists able to ascertain inheritance patterns that did not fit typical Mendelian ratios?

522
views
Textbook Question

The discussion centers on extensions and modifications of Mendelian principles and ratios. In the process, we encountered many opportunities to consider how this information was acquired. On the basis of these discussions, what answers would you propose to the following fundamental questions?

How do we know that specific genes are located on the sex-determining chromosomes rather than on autosomes?

446
views
Textbook Question

The discussion centers on extensions and modifications of Mendelian principles and ratios. In the process, we encountered many opportunities to consider how this information was acquired. On the basis of these discussions, what answers would you propose to the following fundamental questions?

For genes whose expression seems to be tied to the sex of individuals, how do we know whether a gene is X-linked in contrast to exhibiting sex-limited or sex-influenced inheritance?

505
views
Textbook Question
Write a short essay that explains why multiple and lethal alleles often result in a modification of the classic Mendelian monohybrid and dihybrid ratios.
456
views