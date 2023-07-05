Skip to main content
Genetics17. Mutation, Repair, and RecombinationSpontaneous Mutations
Problem 15
The family of a sixth-grade boy in Palo Alto, California, was informed by school administrators that he would have to transfer out of his middle school because they believed his mutation of the CFTR gene, which does not produce any symptoms associated with cystic fibrosis, posed a risk to other students at the school who have cystic fibrosis. After missing 11 days of school, a settlement was reached to have the boy return to school. What ethical problems might you associate with this example?

Spontaneous Mutations

Spontaneous Mutations
