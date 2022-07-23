Skip to main content
Ch. 22 - Applications of Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology
Klug - Concepts of Genetics 12th Edition
Klug12th EditionConcepts of Genetics ISBN: 9780135564776Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksKlug 12th EditionCh. 22 - Applications of Genetic Engineering and BiotechnologyProblem 17
Chapter 22, Problem 17

In 2013 the actress Angelina Jolie elected to have prophylactic double-mastectomy surgery to prevent breast cancer based on a positive test for mutation of the BRCA1 gene. What are some potential positive and negative consequences of this high-profile example of acting on the results of a genetic test?

1
Understand the role of the BRCA1 gene: The BRCA1 gene is a tumor suppressor gene that helps repair DNA damage. Mutations in this gene can lead to an increased risk of breast and ovarian cancer. Begin by explaining the genetic basis of the decision made by Angelina Jolie.
Identify the potential positive consequences: Discuss how Angelina Jolie's decision brought public awareness to genetic testing and preventive measures. Highlight how this could encourage individuals with a family history of cancer to seek genetic counseling and testing, potentially leading to early detection and prevention.
Discuss the potential negative consequences: Explain how high-profile cases like this might lead to misunderstandings about genetic testing, such as overestimating the necessity of drastic measures like surgery for individuals without a significant genetic risk. Additionally, address the potential for increased anxiety or fear surrounding genetic testing.
Consider the ethical and social implications: Explore how this example raises questions about access to genetic testing and preventive care, as not everyone may have the financial resources or healthcare access to make similar decisions. Discuss the importance of equitable access to genetic services.
Summarize the importance of informed decision-making: Emphasize the need for individuals to consult with genetic counselors and healthcare professionals to fully understand their genetic risks and the range of options available, ensuring decisions are based on accurate information and personal circumstances.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

BRCA1 Gene and Its Role in Cancer

The BRCA1 gene is a crucial tumor suppressor gene that helps repair DNA breaks. Mutations in this gene significantly increase the risk of breast and ovarian cancers. Understanding the implications of BRCA1 mutations is essential for assessing cancer risk and making informed medical decisions, such as prophylactic surgeries.
Prophylactic Surgery

Prophylactic surgery, such as a double mastectomy, is a preventive measure taken to reduce the risk of developing cancer in individuals with a high genetic predisposition. While it can significantly lower the risk of cancer, it also carries physical and emotional consequences, including surgical risks and impacts on body image and mental health.

Public Perception and Genetic Testing

High-profile cases like Angelina Jolie's can influence public perception of genetic testing and preventive measures. They can raise awareness about genetic risks and encourage individuals to seek testing, but they may also lead to misconceptions about the necessity and implications of such tests, potentially resulting in anxiety or pressure to undergo similar procedures.
