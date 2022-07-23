Skip to main content
Ch. 22 - Applications of Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology
Klug - Concepts of Genetics 12th Edition
All textbooksKlug 12th EditionCh. 22 - Applications of Genetic Engineering and BiotechnologyProblem 14
Chapter 22, Problem 14

Consider ethical issues associated with creating a synthetic human genome. Are there specific applications for a synthetic human genome that you support? Is creating a synthetic genome enhanced with genes for certain kinds of traits one of those applications?

1
span>Step 1: Understand the concept of a synthetic human genome. A synthetic genome is an artificially constructed genome that can be used to study genetic functions and interactions.
span>Step 2: Consider the ethical implications. Creating a synthetic human genome raises ethical questions about the potential for misuse, such as eugenics or creating 'designer babies'.
span>Step 3: Evaluate potential applications. Synthetic genomes can be used for research purposes, such as understanding genetic diseases, developing new treatments, or studying human evolution.
span>Step 4: Reflect on the enhancement of traits. Consider the ethical and societal implications of enhancing human traits, such as intelligence or physical abilities, through genetic modification.
span>Step 5: Formulate a personal stance. Based on the ethical considerations and potential applications, decide whether you support the creation of synthetic human genomes and under what circumstances.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Synthetic Genomics

Synthetic genomics involves the design and construction of new biological parts, devices, and systems, or the redesign of existing, natural biological systems for useful purposes. This field allows scientists to create synthetic DNA sequences that can lead to the development of organisms with desired traits, raising both innovative possibilities and ethical concerns regarding their applications.
Ethical Considerations in Genetics

Ethical considerations in genetics encompass the moral implications of manipulating genetic material, particularly in humans. Issues such as consent, potential for eugenics, and the long-term effects on biodiversity and human identity are critical when discussing the creation of synthetic genomes, as they challenge our understanding of natural selection and human rights.
Trait Enhancement

Trait enhancement refers to the genetic modification aimed at improving specific characteristics in organisms, such as intelligence, physical abilities, or disease resistance. While this concept holds promise for addressing health issues, it also raises questions about equity, access, and the societal impact of creating 'designer' traits, which could lead to ethical dilemmas regarding what traits are deemed desirable.
