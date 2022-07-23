Describe how the team from the J. Craig Venter Institute created a synthetic genome. How did the team demonstrate that the genome converted the recipient strain of bacteria into a different strain?
Dominant mutations can be categorized according to whether they increase or decrease the overall activity of a gene or gene product. Although a loss-of-function mutation (a mutation that inactivates the gene product) is usually recessive, for some genes, one dose of the normal gene product, encoded by the normal allele, is not sufficient to produce a normal phenotype. In this case, a loss-of-function mutation in the gene will be dominant, and the gene is said to be haploinsufficient. A second category of dominant mutation is the gain-of-function mutation, which results in a new activity or increased activity or expression of a gene or gene product. The gene therapy technique currently being used in clinical trials involves the 'addition' to somatic cells of a normal copy of a gene. In other words, a normal copy of the gene is inserted into the genome of the mutant somatic cell, but the mutated copy of the gene is not removed or replaced. Will this strategy work for either of the two aforementioned types of dominant mutations?
Consider ethical issues associated with creating a synthetic human genome. Are there specific applications for a synthetic human genome that you support? Is creating a synthetic genome enhanced with genes for certain kinds of traits one of those applications?
The family of a sixth-grade boy in Palo Alto, California, was informed by school administrators that he would have to transfer out of his middle school because they believed his mutation of the CFTR gene, which does not produce any symptoms associated with cystic fibrosis, posed a risk to other students at the school who have cystic fibrosis. After missing 11 days of school, a settlement was reached to have the boy return to school. What ethical problems might you associate with this example?
In 2013 the actress Angelina Jolie elected to have prophylactic double-mastectomy surgery to prevent breast cancer based on a positive test for mutation of the BRCA1 gene. What are some potential positive and negative consequences of this high-profile example of acting on the results of a genetic test?
The National Institutes of Health created the Genetic Testing Registry (GTR) to increase transparency by publicly sharing information about the utility of their tests, research for the general public, patients, health-care workers, genetic counselors, insurance companies, and others. The Registry is intended to provide better information to patients, but companies involved in genetic testing are not required to participate. Should company participation be mandatory? Why or why not? Explain your answers.
Should the FDA regulate direct-to-consumer genetic tests, or should these tests be available as a 'buyer beware' product?