Ch. 22 - Applications of Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology
Klug - Concepts of Genetics 12th Edition
Klug12th EditionConcepts of Genetics ISBN: 9780135564776Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksKlug 12th EditionCh. 22 - Applications of Genetic Engineering and BiotechnologyProblem 18
Chapter 22, Problem 18

The National Institutes of Health created the Genetic Testing Registry (GTR) to increase transparency by publicly sharing information about the utility of their tests, research for the general public, patients, health-care workers, genetic counselors, insurance companies, and others. The Registry is intended to provide better information to patients, but companies involved in genetic testing are not required to participate. Should company participation be mandatory? Why or why not? Explain your answers.

1
Understand the purpose of the Genetic Testing Registry (GTR): The GTR is designed to increase transparency and provide accessible information about genetic tests to various stakeholders, including patients, healthcare workers, and genetic counselors.
Consider the benefits of mandatory participation: Mandatory participation could ensure that all genetic testing companies provide standardized and reliable information, improving patient decision-making and fostering trust in genetic testing.
Evaluate potential drawbacks of mandatory participation: Some companies may view mandatory participation as a regulatory burden, potentially stifling innovation or creating resistance within the industry.
Analyze ethical considerations: Reflect on whether mandatory participation aligns with ethical principles such as beneficence (doing good for patients) and autonomy (allowing companies to make independent decisions).
Formulate a balanced conclusion: Weigh the pros and cons of mandatory participation, considering the impact on patients, companies, and the broader healthcare system, before arriving at a reasoned stance on the issue.

Genetic Testing

Genetic testing involves analyzing an individual's DNA to identify genetic disorders, predispositions to diseases, or carrier status for certain conditions. This testing can provide valuable information for personal health management and decision-making, but it also raises ethical considerations regarding privacy, consent, and the implications of test results.
Transparency in Healthcare

Transparency in healthcare refers to the openness and clarity with which health-related information is shared among patients, providers, and stakeholders. In the context of genetic testing, transparency ensures that patients have access to reliable information about tests, their purposes, and potential outcomes, which can empower informed decision-making and foster trust in healthcare systems.

Regulatory Framework for Genetic Testing

The regulatory framework for genetic testing encompasses the laws and guidelines that govern the development, approval, and marketing of genetic tests. This framework is crucial for ensuring the safety, efficacy, and ethical use of genetic tests, and it influences whether participation in registries like the GTR should be mandatory for companies, balancing public health interests with industry innovation.
