Genetics18. Molecular Genetic ToolsMethods for Analyzing DNA
Problem 41b
Textbook Question

The two gels illustrated contain dideoxynucleotide DNA-sequencing information for a wild-type segment and mutant segment of DNA corresponding to the N-terminal end of a protein. The start codon and the next five codons are sequenced. Write the DNA sequence of both alleles, including strand polarity.

Verified Solution
