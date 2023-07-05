Skip to main content
Pearson+ Logo
Genetics7. DNA and Chromosome StructureDNA as the Genetic Material
3:29 minutes
Problem 31c
Textbook Question

A primitive eukaryote was discovered that displayed a unique nucleic acid as its genetic material. Analysis provided the following information: The general X-ray diffraction pattern is similar to that of DNA, but with somewhat different dimensions and more irregularity.

Verified Solution
clock
3m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
31
Was this helpful?
9:32m

Watch next

Master History and Experiments with a bite sized video explanation from Kylia Goodner

Start learning
09:32
History and Experiments
Kylia Goodner
313
1
1
Click to get Pearson+ appDownload the Mobile app
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.