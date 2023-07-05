Skip to main content
Genetics
Genetics
21. Population Genetics
Allelic Frequency Changes
2:48 minutes
Problem 4
Textbook Question
Describe how natural selection can produce balanced polymorphism of allele frequencies through selection that favors heterozygotes.
Verified Solution
2m
2
5:58m
Master
Natural Selection
