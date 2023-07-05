Skip to main content
Pearson+ Logo
Genetics4. Genetic Mapping and LinkageTrihybrid Cross
1:10 minutes
Problem 22a
Textbook Question

An organism of the genotype AaBbCc was testcrossed to a triply recessive organism (aabbcc). The genotypes of the progeny are presented in the following table. 20 AaBbCc 20 AaBbcc 20 aabbCc 20 aabbcc 5 AabbCc 5 Aabbcc 5 aaBbCc 5 aaBbcc What can you conclude from the actual data about the location of the three genes in relation to one another?

Verified Solution
clock
1m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
87
Was this helpful?
26:8m

Watch next

Master Trihybrid Cross with a bite sized video explanation from Kylia Goodner

Start learning
26:08
Trihybrid Cross
Kylia Goodner
409
5
12
Click to get Pearson+ appDownload the Mobile app
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.