An organism of the genotype AaBbCc was testcrossed to a triply recessive organism (aabbcc). The genotypes of the progeny are presented in the following table.
20 AaBbCc 20 AaBbcc
20 aabbCc 20 aabbcc
5 AabbCc 5 Aabbcc
5 aaBbCc 5 aaBbcc
What can you conclude from the actual data about the location of the three genes in relation to one another?
