Are mitotic recombinations and sister chromatid exchanges effective in producing genetic variability in an individual? in the offspring of individuals?
An organism of the genotype AaBbCc was testcrossed to a triply recessive organism (aabbcc). The genotypes of the progeny are presented in the following table.
Answer part (a) again, assuming the three genes are so tightly linked on a single chromosome that no crossover gametes were recovered in the sample of offspring.
What possible conclusions can be drawn from the observations that in male Drosophila, no crossing over occurs, and that during meiosis, synaptonemal complexes are not seen in males but are observed in females where crossing over occurs?
If these three genes were all assorting independently, how many genotypic and phenotypic classes would result in the offspring, and in what proportion, assuming simple dominance and recessiveness in each gene pair?
What can you conclude from the actual data about the location of the three genes in relation to one another?
Based on our discussion of the potential inaccuracy of mapping, would you revise your answer to Problem 22? If so, how?
Traditional gene mapping has been applied successfully to a variety of organisms including yeast, fungi, maize, and Drosophila. However, human gene mapping has only recently shared a similar spotlight. What factors have delayed the application of traditional gene-mapping techniques in humans?