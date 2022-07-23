Skip to main content
How is the absorption of ultraviolet light by DNA and RNA important in the analysis of nucleic acids?

Understand that DNA and RNA absorb ultraviolet (UV) light primarily due to the presence of aromatic bases (adenine, thymine, cytosine, guanine, and uracil) which have conjugated double bonds capable of absorbing UV light, especially around 260 nm wavelength.
Recognize that this absorption property allows scientists to quantify nucleic acids by measuring the absorbance of a solution at 260 nm using a spectrophotometer, based on the principle that absorbance is proportional to concentration.
Apply the Beer-Lambert Law, which relates absorbance (A) to concentration (c), path length (l), and molar absorptivity (ε), expressed as \(A = \varepsilon \times c \times l\), to calculate the concentration of nucleic acids in a sample.
Use the ratio of absorbance at 260 nm to absorbance at 280 nm (A260/A280) to assess the purity of nucleic acid samples, since proteins absorb strongly at 280 nm, and a pure nucleic acid sample typically has a ratio around 1.8 to 2.0.
Understand that this UV absorption analysis is a rapid, non-destructive method widely used in molecular biology to estimate both the quantity and purity of DNA and RNA samples before further experimental procedures.

Ultraviolet (UV) Light Absorption by Nucleic Acids

DNA and RNA absorb UV light strongly at a wavelength of around 260 nm due to their aromatic nitrogenous bases. This property allows scientists to detect and quantify nucleic acids by measuring absorbance, which correlates with their concentration in a sample.
Beer-Lambert Law in Nucleic Acid Quantification

The Beer-Lambert law relates absorbance to concentration and path length, enabling precise measurement of nucleic acid amounts in solution. By applying this law to UV absorbance data, researchers can determine the concentration of DNA or RNA accurately.
Purity Assessment of Nucleic Acid Samples

The ratio of absorbance at 260 nm to 280 nm helps assess nucleic acid purity, distinguishing nucleic acids from protein contamination. A 260/280 ratio around 1.8–2.0 indicates relatively pure DNA or RNA, which is critical for downstream molecular biology applications.
Textbook Question

How do covalent bonds differ from hydrogen bonds? Define base complementarity.

Textbook Question

List three main differences between DNA and RNA.

Textbook Question

What are the three major types of RNA molecules? How is each related to the concept of information flow?

Textbook Question

What is the physical state of DNA after it is heated and denatured?

Textbook Question

What is the hyperchromic effect? How is it measured? What does Tₘ imply?

Textbook Question

Why is Tₘ related to base composition?

