Chapter 10, Problem 22

What is the hyperchromic effect? How is it measured? What does Tₘ imply?

Understand that the hyperchromic effect refers to the increase in UV absorbance of DNA when it transitions from double-stranded to single-stranded form due to the disruption of hydrogen bonds between base pairs.
Recognize that this effect is measured by monitoring the absorbance of DNA at 260 nm using a spectrophotometer as the temperature gradually increases, causing DNA denaturation (melting).
Plot the absorbance at 260 nm against temperature to obtain a melting curve, which shows a characteristic sigmoidal increase in absorbance as DNA strands separate.
Identify the melting temperature, denoted as \(T_{m}\), as the temperature at which half of the DNA molecules are in the single-stranded state and half remain double-stranded; it corresponds to the midpoint of the hyperchromic transition on the melting curve.
Interpret \(T_{m}\) as an indicator of DNA stability, where a higher \(T_{m}\) suggests stronger base pairing and greater DNA duplex stability, often influenced by GC content and ionic conditions.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Hyperchromic Effect

The hyperchromic effect refers to the increase in UV absorbance of nucleic acids, especially DNA, when the double-stranded structure denatures into single strands. This occurs because single-stranded DNA absorbs more UV light at 260 nm due to the unstacking of bases, which increases their exposure to UV radiation.
Measurement of the Hyperchromic Effect

The hyperchromic effect is measured by monitoring the absorbance of DNA at 260 nm using a spectrophotometer as the temperature increases. The absorbance rises sharply at the melting point, indicating the transition from double-stranded to single-stranded DNA, which reflects DNA denaturation.
Melting Temperature (Tₘ)

Tₘ is the temperature at which half of the DNA molecules in a sample are denatured, meaning 50% of the double-stranded DNA has become single-stranded. It is an important indicator of DNA stability and depends on factors like GC content, ionic strength, and DNA length.
