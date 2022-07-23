List three main differences between DNA and RNA.

Textbook Question
What evidence did Watson and Crick have at their disposal in 1953? What was their approach in arriving at the structure of DNA?
What might Watson and Crick have concluded had Chargaff's data from a single source indicated the following?
Why would this conclusion be contradictory to Wilkins's and Franklin's data?
How do covalent bonds differ from hydrogen bonds? Define base complementarity.
What are the three major types of RNA molecules? How is each related to the concept of information flow?
How is the absorption of ultraviolet light by DNA and RNA important in the analysis of nucleic acids?
What is the physical state of DNA after it is heated and denatured?