What is the hyperchromic effect? How is it measured? What does Tₘ imply?
What did the Watson–Crick model suggest about the replication of DNA?
Key Concepts
Watson–Crick Model of DNA Structure
Complementary Base Pairing
Semi-Conservative DNA Replication
Why is Tₘ related to base composition?
What is the chemical basis of molecular hybridization?
A genetics student was asked to draw the chemical structure of an adenine- and thymine-containing dinucleotide derived from DNA. The answer is shown here:
The student made more than six major errors. One of them is circled, numbered 1, and explained. Find five others. Circle them, number them 2 through 6, and briefly explain each in the manner of the example given.
Considering the information on B- and Z-DNA and right- and left-handed helices, carefully analyze structures (a) and (b) below and draw conclusions about their helical nature. Which is right-handed and which is left-handed?
One of the most common spontaneous lesions that occurs in DNA under physiological conditions is the hydrolysis of the amino group of cytosine, converting the cytosine to uracil. What would be the effect on DNA structure of a uracil group replacing cytosine?